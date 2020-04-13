Urban Meyer Has 1-Word Reaction To Old Joe Burrow Photo

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer coached the likely No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Meyer recruited both Joe Burrow and Chase Young to Columbus. The former ended up transferring to LSU when he lost the starting job to Dwayne Haskins, but he was a Buckeye for a couple of seasons.

The former Ohio State head coach, who retired following the 2018 season, shared an old photo of Burrow and Young on Twitter this morning.

The photo was from an Ohio State spring game. Burrow is in the pocket looking down field as Young goes in with the pass rush.

“Wow!” Meyer wrote.

Wow is right.

It’s actually possible that Meyer coached the top three picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, too. Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah is a potential selection at No. 3 overall to Detroit.

Meyer might have retired following the 2018 season, but the Buckeyes are still benefiting from the talent he brought to Columbus.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.