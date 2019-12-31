The Spun

Urban Meyer Posts Heartfelt Message For Ohio State RB JK Dobbins

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins runs for a touchdown.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins announced his NFL Draft decision on Monday evening. The Buckeyes star is off to the pros.

“Dear Ohio State, thank you for everything. Coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream. I’ve built relationships that will last me a lifetime at this great university. I’ve created bonds with my brothers on the teams for the past three years that will never be broken,” Dobbins wrote on Twitter.

The running back is one of the most-accomplished in Ohio State history. He totaled more than 2,000 yards in 2019.

“I will forever be a buckeye!” he says.

Dobbins played his final season at Ohio State under Ryan Day, but he was recruited to Columbus by Urban Meyer.

The former Ohio State head coach posted a message for Dobbins on Twitter.

Dobbins is expected to be one of the first running backs taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s one of several Buckeyes who should go highly come this spring.


