While Joe Burrow is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Chase Young might be the class’ best player.

Young, who starred at Ohio State for three seasons, is one of the highest-rated defensive prospects in a long time. He followed up Joey and Nick Bosa in Columbus and there are some within the Buckeyes’ program who think Young is the best of the three.

That’s really saying something, as Nick Bosa just had one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory. Joey Bosa is no slouch, either.

What’s really saying something about Young, though, is this comment by his former head coach.

“God put together that guy,” Urban Meyer told NBC Sports Washington. “He said, ‘I’m going to make one of the best defensive ends to ever play college football.’ I think he’s going to carry on in the NFL. He’s got it all.”

Young was arguably the most-dominant player in college football in 2019 (outside of Burrow). He had 32 tackles, 21 TFLs, 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles despite missing two games due to suspension.

Young is widely projected to go No. 2 overall to Washington in the NFL Draft next week. But don’t be surprised if he ends up being the draft’s best player.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night.