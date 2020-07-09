Urban Meyer Ranks College Football’s 5 Greatest Coaches

Former Ohio State head coach turned analyst Urban Meyer has ranked the sport’s five greatest head coaches heading into the 2020 season.

Meyer had two different top-five lists. The first list is based solely on their accomplishments within the sport. The second list is based on who Meyer would want leading a program right now.

There are no real surprises on Meyer’s first list. Of course, Alabama head coach Nick Saban comes in at No. 1. Saban has dominated the sport like no one else over the last 10-plus years. He’s an easy pick at No. 1.

Meyer’s top five coaches based on historical accomplishment:

Nick Saban Dabo Swinney Mack Brown Ed Orgeron Les Miles/Jimbo Fisher

Then, Meyer ranked the five coaches he’d want leading his program. Saban and Swinney once again came in at No. 1 and No. 2, but the rest of the top five was different.

Meyer has Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at No. 3. He then had Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Ohio State’s Ryan Day at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

"In my mind, you are measured in championships“@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down what it takes to lead a team and explains why he emphasizes titles when evaluating a coach ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Uj4Q3SSsZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 8, 2020

There are some noticeable absences on his second list, namely Ed Orgeron. The LSU head coach is coming off a dominant national title year, after all.

How would you rank college football’s top five head coaches right now?