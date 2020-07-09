The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Ranks College Football’s 5 Greatest Coaches

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USCGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches the action during the second half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State head coach turned analyst Urban Meyer has ranked the sport’s five greatest head coaches heading into the 2020 season.

Meyer had two different top-five lists. The first list is based solely on their accomplishments within the sport. The second list is based on who Meyer would want leading a program right now.

There are no real surprises on Meyer’s first list. Of course, Alabama head coach Nick Saban comes in at No. 1. Saban has dominated the sport like no one else over the last 10-plus years. He’s an easy pick at No. 1.

Meyer’s top five coaches based on historical accomplishment:

  1. Nick Saban
  2. Dabo Swinney
  3. Mack Brown
  4. Ed Orgeron
  5. Les Miles/Jimbo Fisher

Then, Meyer ranked the five coaches he’d want leading his program. Saban and Swinney once again came in at No. 1 and No. 2, but the rest of the top five was different.

Meyer has Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at No. 3. He then had Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Ohio State’s Ryan Day at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

There are some noticeable absences on his second list, namely Ed Orgeron. The LSU head coach is coming off a dominant national title year, after all.

How would you rank college football’s top five head coaches right now?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.