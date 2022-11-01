Look: Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Since the College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday evening, Urban Meyer and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their picks for the top four teams in the country.

At the moment, Meyer has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. His former team is coming off an impressive win over Penn State.

The second-best team in college football, according to Meyer, is Tennessee. The program's résumé currently features a win over Alabama.

Meyer has Georgia ranked as the No. 3 team in the country, with Michigan rounding out the top four.

It'll be tough for Meyer's picks to remain this way simply because these programs will face off this season.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will host the Volunteers in what should be an SEC thriller. Then, the Buckeyes will take on the Wolverines to wrap up the regular season in late November.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.