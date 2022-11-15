Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer.

The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots.

However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU fourth.

Last week, the former Ohio State head coach positioned Michigan third. Matt Leinart, the only other person to leave the Wolverines off his latest top four, put them second before Week 11.

It's an odd about-face following Michigan's 34-3 win over Nebraska. Jim Harbaugh's team completed its typical blueprint when pounding the Cornhuskers for 264 rushing yards and stifling them to 146 total yards.

Meyer is higher than the consensus on Tennessee, which improved to 9-1 after a 66-24 thrashing over Missouri. Leading the nation in scoring, the Volunteers have a valid case for a CFP spot despite losing to the top-ranked Bulldogs.

While the FOX crew is torn on Michigan and Tennessee, they all gave a spot to TCU. The Horned Frogs remained undefeated with a 17-10 victory over Texas.

Perhaps Michigan can change Meyer's mind with a dominant showing against No. 21 Illinois on Saturday. However, the Wolverines can just about lock down a CFP spot by defeating the Buckeyes on Nov. 26.