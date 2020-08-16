Urban Meyer Reacts To Message From Ohio State Football Parent

Ohio State football parents are not happy with the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the fall football season and move it to the spring of 2021.

Buckeyes parents have spoken out against the Big Ten’s decision and drafted a letter for commissioner Kevin Warren.

“It’s unacceptable,” Corey Teague, the father of Ohio State running back Master Teague III, told ESPN. “It’s something that needs more explanation because when you go in a certain direction and days later it changes, and no one has spoken to anyone else, and players weren’t able to be involved in this decision, and the protocols that were put in by Ohio State were very successful. It’s unfortunate and I don’t know if it’s shortsightedness there, lack of leadership, but it’s definitely something that needs to be rectified and more dialogue needs to happen. It’s just a very messy situation, and we want to clean it up.”

The Big Ten announced its new football schedule at the beginning of the month. A couple of days later, the conference announced the season has been pushed back to 2021.

Urban Meyer has shown his support for those speaking out against the decision. His comments are appreciated by the parents of the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day issued his support for the Buckeye parents, too.

The Ohio State head coach had a one-word message for the group on Twitter on Saturday night. It will be interesting to see if their support gets the Big Ten to reconsider its decision.