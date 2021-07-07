Urban Meyer Reacts To Latest CFB Playoff Expansion Talks

For the past month, the idea of a College Football Playoff expansion has been one of the most intriguing topics in the sports world. Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on a potential 12-team field.

Meyer, who spent several years at Ohio State, discussed an expanded field for the College Football Playoff during an appearance on “The Tim May Podcast.”

Although he seems to be on board with a College Football Playoff expansion, Meyer did mention that adding more games to the end of the schedule could put additional stress on the student-athletes.

“I think the fans want it,” Meyer said. “We were on the outside looking at a few times. And we made it in a couple times, you know, we had to jump two teams to win a national title in 2014. 2015 I think was our best yet, we lost one game by I think, a point or three points, whatever it was and we were out. I think it’s good. You know, I always go back to the student-athlete, you got 85 scholarships.

“When we played that 15 games season in 2014, if they told us you have one more game after that, you know, you’re on fumes by then. Your players, you have got to be so cautious about practice and making sure you guys are healthy, because those games are going to be those sledgehammer games. I just want to make sure that we’re going to take care of the players right away.”

Ohio State would’ve made plenty of trips to the College Football Playoff with Meyer as its head coach if the field included 12 teams.

The current proposal being discussed has the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams making the postseason. This format wouldn’t start until the 2023 season at the earliest.

Do you want the College Football Playoff to feature 12 teams?