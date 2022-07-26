Urban Meyer Reacts To The JT Barrett Coaching News

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: Quarterbacks J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Braxton Miller #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes watch alongside Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes as Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the offense for the Ohio State Buckeyes Gray team against the Scarlet team at Ohio Stadium on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett will join the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant coach.

The hiring doesn't come as a surprise to Urban Meyer.

Barrett's college coach told the Columbus Dispatch's Bill Rabinowitz that he quickly envisioned a coaching future for his former player.

“I told him that from one of the first days I started coaching him, that he needed to be a coach,” Meyer said. “He’s got all the qualities you look for. He’s a competitor. He has great knowledge of the game and great football acumen. And his leadership skills are as good as anyone I’ve ever been around.”

Barrett excelled as a starting quarterback for Meyer's Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He still handily holds the school's records for passing yards (9,434) and touchdowns (104) with the second-most career rushing touchdowns (43) of any Ohio State quarterback.

Meyer recalled that Barrett didn't know if he wanted to pursue coaching, but he believes the 27-year-old is "too talented not to be a coach."

Coming off a rough 3-13-1 season, the Lions will look to improve during Dan Campbell's second year as head coach. Their offense features fellow Ohio State alum Jonah Jackson and Barrett's former teammate, Taylor Decker.