Urban Meyer Reacts To The JT Barrett Coaching News
Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett will join the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant coach.
The hiring doesn't come as a surprise to Urban Meyer.
Barrett's college coach told the Columbus Dispatch's Bill Rabinowitz that he quickly envisioned a coaching future for his former player.
“I told him that from one of the first days I started coaching him, that he needed to be a coach,” Meyer said. “He’s got all the qualities you look for. He’s a competitor. He has great knowledge of the game and great football acumen. And his leadership skills are as good as anyone I’ve ever been around.”
Barrett excelled as a starting quarterback for Meyer's Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He still handily holds the school's records for passing yards (9,434) and touchdowns (104) with the second-most career rushing touchdowns (43) of any Ohio State quarterback.
Meyer recalled that Barrett didn't know if he wanted to pursue coaching, but he believes the 27-year-old is "too talented not to be a coach."
Coming off a rough 3-13-1 season, the Lions will look to improve during Dan Campbell's second year as head coach. Their offense features fellow Ohio State alum Jonah Jackson and Barrett's former teammate, Taylor Decker.