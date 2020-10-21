Urban Meyer Releases New College Football Playoff Prediction

Urban Meyer has unveiled his new College Football Playoff prediction, and a couple of his former programs are included.

FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” members all revealed their latest playoff predictions this afternoon. Not surprisingly, every panelist had Alabama and Clemson in his foursome.

The last two spots are where there’s some differences of opinion right now. Meyer has Ohio State and Florida, two schools he coached at, earning those bids.

Reggie Bush has the exact same playoff as Meyer, down to the seeding. However, Rob Stone and Matt Leinart each have Notre Dame and Georgia joining the Crimson Tide and Tigers, while Brady Quinn has Ohio State and Notre Dame in his field.

Our Big Noon Kickoff crew makes their CFP picks! Whose list do you agree with most? pic.twitter.com/gZ8ESoLfTX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2020

We still have a ways to go before the committee picks this year’s College Football Playoff field. Right now, Alabama and Clemson seem like the surest things.

Ohio State has the talent to get in again, even with the Big Ten getting a late start. The same can be said for Oregon in the Pac-12.

Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are among the other teams in early contention.