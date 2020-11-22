Urban Meyer Reveals His Favorite College Town In America

Urban Meyer has been to a lot of college towns.

The legendary college football coach has coached at Ohio State, Florida, Utah, Bowling Green, Notre Dame, Colorado State and Illinois State, after all.

Meyer revealed his favorite college town in the United States on Saturday. The three-time national title-winning head coach didn’t surprise with his pick, though it might upset a few fan bases.

“I’m very biased,” Meyer said, “and I’m going to go early September, late August in Gainesville, Florida (with that) 110 heat index.”

Meyer won two national championships at the University of Florida. He coached the Gators from 2005-10 in one of the most-successful runs in college football history.

Fellow Big Noon Kickoff analyst Matt Leinart revealed his pick, too. The former USC Trojans quarterback went with a Big Ten school.

“I’m going with Madison, Wisconsin,” Leinart said. “I’ve never been there, but I’ve heard the stories.”

Madison is pretty incredible, especially during the fall. It should be a must-visit for die-hard college football fans (or those just interested in having a good time).

College towns haven’t been at their fullest this year due to the pandemic. Hopefully things will be back to normal by next fall.

[247Sports]