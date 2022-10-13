Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tennessee will host its biggest game of the season when facing Alabama this Saturday afternoon.

During On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer broke down the pivotal SEC showdown.

The former Florida and Ohio State head coach believes the Volunteers can hand the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season in front of a raucous home crowd, especially if Bryce Young misses his second straight game.

"If Bryce Young doesn’t play, I think this might be the week," Meyer said. "I think Tennessee’s really good. I think Alabama’s shown some chinks in the armor, which means that’s like blood in the water to a shark. That team is going to be, and that crowd, there’s 15 years of build-up to this game for Vol Nation and really, for Tennessee alumni, the former players, and the current players."

Meyer said Volunteers fans are "going to be ready" after witnessing what he called a "steady decline" since he faced them with the Gators in 2005.

"I see a wild event," Meyer said. "I see the crowd into it. I see Tennessee winning that game."

Meyer's prediction coming to fruition would represent Tennessee's biggest victory in years. Josh Heupel's squad enters the matchup ranked No. 6 at 5-0, so defeating No. 3 Alabama would plant the Volunteers firmly in the College Football Playoff picture.

It would also mark Tennessee's first win over Alabama since 2006. The Crimson Tide are 15-0 against the Vols under Nick Saban with 13 double-digit victories.

The game kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.