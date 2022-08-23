Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season.

While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.

During an interview with Dan Dakich on Don’t At Me (h/t Saturday Tradition's Andrew Olson), former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said he believes Notre Dame can compete with Ohio State at The Shoe.

"I think they can," Meyer said. "I’ve watched a lot of their tape. Marcus Freeman played at Ohio State, I know him a little bit. Great person, everybody respects him. He’s 36 years old, head coach at Notre Dame. He lost in the bowl game and here he goes into Ohio Stadium. That’s a tough two first two games. I think Notre Dame’s very talented. I think (Tommy) Rees does a really good job on offense. I think it’s going to be a great game."

Oddsmakers aren't as convinced. Per Action Network, Ohio State is a 16-point favorite to score an opening victory. Bettors are only growing more confident, as the line opened at 14.5.

Notre Dame has not defeated Ohio State since 1936. This game will mark the first time these prestigious programs face off since the Buckeyes won the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day of 2016.

ABC will televise the epic counter on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.