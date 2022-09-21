Urban Meyer Reveals If He's Interested In Coaching Again

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Will Urban Meyer coach college football again? That's a question several fans have been asking ever since he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

During the latest episode of "Urban’s Take with Tim May," the three-time national champion addressed all the speculation surrounding his future.

Meyer revealed that he's really happy with his current situation with Fox Sports. He is once again a key part of the network's Big Noon Kickoff show.

“I’m really happy with Fox and really happy with the lifestyle right now,” Meyer said. “Flying in today to see grandkids. I’m happy with what I am doing.”

Meyer last coached college football in 2018. He was replaced at Ohio State by Ryan Day.

While Meyer's stance on this subject could change at a later date, it doesn't sound like Arizona State or Nebraska will be able to lure the veteran coach away from his gig with Fox Sports.

Of course, if Meyer does return to college football, there would be plenty of people watching his every move.

In terms of on-field success, Meyer's résumé is elite. There were several bumps along the way, but most schools would probably be willing to deal with that if it meant winning a national title.