Urban Meyer Reveals New Playoff Picks Before Conference Title Games

Urban Meyer acknowledged his formal rival ahead of Tuesday night's College Football Rankings release.

Meyer and the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew released their updated top-four teams ahead of the penultimate rankings reveal. He and former USC stars Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush elevated Michigan to the No. 1 spot.

After the Wolverines, Meyer placed Georgia second, TCU third, and USC fourth. All five panelists picked the same four teams in some order.

Two weeks ago, Meyer left Michigan outside his top four. However, he couldn't deny his old nemesis after pounding Ohio State at The Shoe on Saturday.

Michigan will likely make its second straight CFP appearance regardless of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game outcome against Purdue.

On the other hand, Meyer's former school needs help to make the cut. Following a 22-point home loss, the Buckeyes must root for a TCU or USC loss this weekend.

But first, they'll hope the committee slots them No. 5 above Alabama.

ESPN will unveil the updated rankings on a Tuesday show starting at 7 p.m. ET.