Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For The Big Ten Football Season

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer has revealed his prediction for the 2020 Big Ten football season.

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its full fall schedule on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning. The season will kick off with Ohio State vs. Nebraska (good luck, Huskers).

Meyer believes that Ohio State has the easiest schedule in the Big Ten’s East Division. He believes Wisconsin has the easiest schedule in the Big Ten’s West Division.

Ultimately, the former Buckeyes head coach believes Ohio State and Wisconsin will meet in the conference championship game.

Urban Meyer on Fox says Ohio State has the "easiest" schedule in the East and Wisconsin has the "easiest" schedule in the West. Says they'll meet for Big Ten championship — angelique (@chengelis) September 19, 2020

Ohio State is the clear Big Ten frontrunner this season. Kirk Herbstreit believes the Buckeyes will get right into the College Football Playoff picture when they begin to play.

“It means welcome to the national championship race,” Herbstreit said of Ohio State today. “This is a team before games being delayed Ryan Day feels is better than he had last year. They’re always loaded with skill and they’ve got a chip on their shoulder. This team’s angry with the way last season ended.

“If they can stay healthy and if they follow the protocols and keep their star players on the field, I’d be shocked in they don’t make the College Football Playoff.”

The full Big Ten schedule can be seen here.