Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For The Big Ten Football Season

Urban Meyer holding his tie.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer has revealed his prediction for the 2020 Big Ten football season.

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its full fall schedule on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning. The season will kick off with Ohio State vs. Nebraska (good luck, Huskers).

Meyer believes that Ohio State has the easiest schedule in the Big Ten’s East Division. He believes Wisconsin has the easiest schedule in the Big Ten’s West Division.

Ultimately, the former Buckeyes head coach believes Ohio State and Wisconsin will meet in the conference championship game.

Ohio State is the clear Big Ten frontrunner this season. Kirk Herbstreit believes the Buckeyes will get right into the College Football Playoff picture when they begin to play.

“It means welcome to the national championship race,” Herbstreit said of Ohio State today. “This is a team before games being delayed Ryan Day feels is better than he had last year. They’re always loaded with skill and they’ve got a chip on their shoulder. This team’s angry with the way last season ended.

“If they can stay healthy and if they follow the protocols and keep their star players on the field, I’d be shocked in they don’t make the College Football Playoff.”

The full Big Ten schedule can be seen here.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.