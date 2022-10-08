Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff.

Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer.

Though it won't surprise anyone, Meyer also picked Ohio State.

Meyer pointed out that Ohio State has been an overwhelming favorite in every game it has played this season.

"I know this is hard to believe, but I'm going with the Buckeyes too," Meyer said. "To me, it's all about the pathway. They're at least a seven-point favorite every game, some a two-to-three touchdown favorite, and they got the Wolverines at home in 'The Game.' In the Big Ten Championship, they can be a three-touchdown favorite. I'm not sure that has ever happened before."

Ohio State's smallest margin of victory this season is 11 points against Notre Dame. Outside of that game, it has dismantled each and every opponent.

The Buckeyes have managed to get off to a dominant start this season without star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He's currently nursing a hamstring injury.

As long as Ohio State takes care of business against Penn State and Michigan, it should be in a great spot to make the CFP.