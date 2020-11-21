The Spun

Urban Meyer Says There Are 2 Key Rules For Every Good Coach

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on the Big Noon Kickoff set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer knows what it takes to be an elite college football coach. His coaching was a primary reason he was able to lead both Florida and Ohio State to national championships.

Meyer’s been keeping close track of the Buckeyes this season, and with it, the Big Ten as a whole. It’s hard not to notice how great of a story Indiana football has been this season.

The Hoosiers have emerged from the Big Ten’s basement to become a legitimate conference challenger in a matter of months, in part thanks to head coach Tom Allen. The Indiana coach has implemented a top-notch culture, helping right the ship in Bloomington.

In light of Allen’s tremendous job with the Hoosiers, Meyer has two rules for every college coach. First, “be real” with your players. Second, “always put the players first.”

“I’ve seen many, many coaches fail over the years because they’re very talented guys, but they don’t follow these two rules,” Meyer said, via Saturday Tradition. “So on page 1, if there was a coaches manual, this is what it would say…you have to be real. I’m not talking real with the media, real with the players, be who you are…and No. 2, always put the players first.”

A program’s culture is often an overlooked aspect within college football, but it’s vital for success.

Urban Meyer has been praised for his ability to connect with players and recruits, especially during his time at Florida and Ohio State.

Now, Meyer’s taken his talents to the analyst world, where he’s become must-watch television on college football Saturdays.


