Urban Meyer Sends A Heartwarming Message To Bobby Bowden

Earlier this week, the college football world received troubling news regarding Bobby Bowden. The legendary Florida State head coach was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bowden’s wife, Ann, provided an update on her husband when speaking to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Ann Bowden told Henry that she is “very positive” about the coach’s condition. “I feel sure he’s going to be okay,” she said. “I am very positive and I am not an alarmist.”

On Saturday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer used some of his airtime on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to send a heartwarming message to Bowden.

Meyer had nothing but praise for Bowden, who he referred to as “arguably the greatest coach of all-time.”

“I know people say time goes on but you’re talking about arguably the greatest coach of all time,” Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. “When I was hired in 2005, that was a huge rivalry. What do you do? You dislike the coach. I went on a few Nike trips and for whatever it was, five, six, seven, eight years, I would go out and play golf with Bobby Bowden. We’d go out by ourselves, I’d bring a notebook out and try and learn as much as possible from him. (We) became great friends. He’s 90 years old, he’s got COVID, so prayers but we hear some great news (about his health). Bobby and Ann Bowden…as good of people as I ever met.”

During his time as the head coach of the Florida Gators, Meyer owned a 5-0 record against Bowden and the Seminoles.

Regardless of the rivalry, there is clearly a certain level of mutual respect between Bowden and Meyer.

Our thoughts are with the Bowden family during this time.

[247Sports]