Urban Meyer Sends A Heartfelt Message To Braxton Miller

Urban Meyer dominated right away at Ohio State, going 12-0 in his first season. He followed that up with another 12-0 regular season in Year 2 and won a national championship in Year 3. Meyer is one of the greatest college football coaches of all-time, so this wasn’t too surprising.

One player who deserves a lot of credit for this – who might not get as much credit as he deserves – is Braxton Miller.

Miller was Ohio State’s best player during Meyer’s first two seasons in Columbus. The dual-threat quarterback dominated opposing defenses in 2012 and ’13. Then, Miller got hurt in 2014, and J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Since Miller was injured for that 2014 title season, it’s easy for some to forget about how important he was to the Buckeyes’ success. Meyer, of course, will never forget Miller.

The former Ohio State head coach sent a heartwarming message to his former quarterback-turned-wide receiver on Twitter.

“One of the very best…Love ya 5!” Meyer said of Miller.

One of the very best…Love ya 5! https://t.co/qa8hHc1NgS — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) July 3, 2020

Miller was injured for the 2014 season and then made the switch to wide receiver for his final college football season.

The former Buckeyes star was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Miller has played for the Texans, Eagles, Browns and Panthers.