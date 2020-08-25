Urban Meyer Shares His Honest Thoughts On Big Ten’s Decision

Former Ohio State head coach turned college football analyst Urban Meyer has shared his thoughts on the Big Ten’s football decision.

The Big Ten announced earlier this month that all fall sports – including football – are postponed until 2021. Commissioner Kevin Warren reiterated last week that the decision will not be reconsidered.

Meyer spoke with Bill Rabonowitz of the Columbus Dispatch on the Buckeye Xtra Podcast to share his honest thoughts on the Big Ten’s decision.

The three-time national title-winning head coach admitted that he’s heartbroken for the Big Ten’s players. He added that there’s part of him that wonders why the Big Ten could not have waited until September or later to make a final decision.

Still, Meyer said that you have to trust the experts.

“As hard as it is, you have to really trust the experts,” Meyer said, per 247Sports. “There’s so many incredibly smart people involved in the decision process. My heart says — just devastated. Your heart also tells you — could we have waited? Could we put this thing off for a little while like the SEC — just buy more time and just let the players continue to train. They were getting tested twice per week. The majority of them were coming back negative. You have the best healthcare right there at Ohio State, and then you send them home. I think more from a coach perspective, but I understand. There’s scientists, doctors making these decisions, and you have to believe it through the best interest of the players.”

Many Big Ten players, coaches, athletic directors and fans were in favor of a fall college football season – or at least an attempt at one.

However, the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors opted to cancel it. Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are aiming to play in September.

It’s going to be an interesting couple of months in college sports.