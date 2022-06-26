Urban Meyer Shoots Down 1 Job: College Football World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Urban Meyer head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If Urban Meyer does eventually return to college football, it won't be at one popular job suggestion.

In recent weeks, some Ohio State football reporters have mentioned Bowling Green - where Meyer got his head coaching start - as a potential landing spot for Meyer.

"If he goes to Texas Tech or Washington State, it’s gonna be so hard to win at a high level. Obviously, Urban could be the guy who does it. But if you go to Bowling Green, you can just rule the MAC," Dave Briggs said.

Meyer, though, has already shot it down.

“Wow. What a question,” Meyer texted Briggs. “I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids.”

Meyer certainly has some love for Bowling Green, but it would be surprising to see him return.

"Boosters at BG have been talking about it for years and there’s been a mutual interest," one fan tweeted.

Will we see Meyer return?