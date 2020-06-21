Urban Meyer Thinks 2 Teams Have The Advantage Right Now

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer believes two programs might have an advantage heading into the 2020 season.

The 2020 college football season should be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Players are just beginning to return to campus after several months away.

There was basically no spring football this year, meaning programs across the country are behind where they would normally be. Programs that have a lot of returning players, especially at key positions, could be at an advantage.

Meyer believes those two programs are Clemson and Ohio State.

“I really think it’s all about what kind of team you have,” Meyer said. “I think that Ohio State and Clemson are so far advanced right now, because they have not only good players — great players — a returning quarterback and then also the same system coming back. I just try to envision — when I took over four jobs and you’re installing an offense with a new quarterback, the amount of time that goes into that very unique position is inordinate. It’s not normal. Other positions don’t have to put that time in.”

Clemson returns Trevor Lawrence, while Ohio State returns Justin Fields. The two quarterbacks are Heisman Trophy frontrunners.

It’s no surprise that the Tigers and the Buckeyes are expected to begin the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.