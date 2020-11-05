One of the biggest rivalry games in college football is set to take place in the SEC this weekend.

Florida, the No. 8 team in college football, is set to play at No. 5 Georgia on Saturday afternoon. The Gators and the Bulldogs are both seen as College Football Playoff contenders.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks the pressure is on Kirby Smart.

“This is a precarious game for Georgia,” Finebaum said today. “They’ve only lost to Alabama, they led at halftime, got blown out in the second half. They had an uninspiring game last week against Kentucky, only scoring 14 points. And if they lose this game, there are going to be a lot of people who go back into the history books of two years ago and start asking the question to Kirby Smart, ‘How did you let Justin Fields get away?’”

Finebaum thinks the Gators could have the edge.

“They’re severely challenged,” Finebaum said. “And as I say that, Florida has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Kyle Trask. … So this is a very dangerous game for Kirby Smart.”

Urban Meyer knows what it takes to win this rivalry game. The former Florida Gators head coach tweeted out a message on Wednesday night.

Rivalry Week in Jacksonville. https://t.co/D4ozrQ5A8D — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) November 5, 2020

Hopefully we get another fun one on Saturday.

Kickoff between Florida and Georgia is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.