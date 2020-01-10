In just a few days, LSU and Clemson will take the field for the College Football Playoff national title game.

Before the teams battle it out on the field, FOX Sports’ panel of college football experts gave their predictions for the game. Three of the analysts predicted LSU would win, including Urban Meyer. Matt Leinart was the only analyst to select Clemson as the title winner.

“Obviously the best two quarterbacks in the game,” Meyer said.

“This is quarterback-driven game. I think LSU takes the lead early, but I think Trevor Lawrence brings the team back with his legs not necessarily his arm. I think LSU pulls it out 42-28 – national championship in Baton Rouge.”

Meyer is rolling with his former quarterback to get the win in the title game. Joe Burrow failed to lock down the starting role at Ohio State before his transfer to LSU.

It worked out for both parties, as Dwayne Haskins set numerous Big Ten records before the team landed Justin Fields in a transfer. As for Burrow, several SEC records and a Heisman Trophy pail in comparison to his real goal – a national title.

LSU and Clemson kick off on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.