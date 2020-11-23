Urban Meyer Releases His New College Football Top 4

As we head into the stretch run of the 2020 season, Urban Meyer has updated his personal College Football Playoff top four.

Along with his FOX college football colleagues, Meyer released his new playoff field Monday afternoon. Of the four programs in it, he’s coached at three of them.

Meyer has Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson as his foursome. The former head coach won national titles at OSU and UF and was an assistant at Notre Dame early in his career.

Meyer is the only member of FOX’s panel to have this particular quartet of teams. Everybody has Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State, but three people have the final spot going to Clemson while one is giving it to Cincinnati.

The first selection committee rankings come out tomorrow! Do you agree with who the #BigNoonKickoff crew thinks should be in the CFP? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/19wOsctWpu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2020

The first actual College Football Playoff rankings from the committee will be out tomorrow. We pretty much know what the top three will look like.

Who will be No. 4 though? That’s the big question that is on everybody’s mind before the rankings release.

There are a number of teams still in contention for that last spot as we head into the last few weeks of the season.