Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Justin Fields’ Game

Justin Fields had arguably the worst game of his Ohio State football career on Saturday.

The Buckeyes quarterback had three interceptions in his team’s too-close-for-comfort win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State escaped with a 42-35 win over the Hoosiers, but it wasn’t pretty.

Fields, one of the Heisman Trophy favorites, completed 18 of 30 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also had three costly interceptions that kept Indiana in the game.

Following Fields’ performance on Saturday, Urban Meyer used one word to describe what he saw from the quarterback.

“Unbelievable,” Meyer said.

That’s not a good unbelievable, either.

Meyer added that the first interception thrown by Fields was the “worst throw I’ve seen (him) make.”

Fields was inconsistent all game, but the Buckeyes had enough production in other areas to get the win. Still, this is not what you want to see from Ohio State’s star quarterback.

1. The worst throw of Justin Fields’ career.

Fields has been incredible for the vast majority of his Ohio State tenure, so the Buckeyes have plenty of reasons to expect better play moving forward.

However, if Fields has another game like this one, the Buckeyes could be in trouble.

Ohio State improved to 4-0 with the win.