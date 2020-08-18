Urban Meyer Was Asked If Big Ten, Pac-12 Players Should Transfer

Earlier this month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season.

Both leagues released statements suggesting they planned to play the season in the spring. While that remains an option, several college football analysts and coaches don’t think it’s a viable one.

Since the Big Ten announced its decision, players like Ohio State’s Justin Fields have questioned the league’s stance. He – and plenty of others – want to play and they’ve made their feelings known.

Regardless, the Big Ten seems stuck in its decision. With that in mind, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked if players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 should be able to transfer.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Of course,” Meyer said. “I think the problem is — and I asked that question to (Ohio State head coach) Ryan Day the other day, he says, ‘They’re already in training camp. So they have to learn the system. You have to fall inside the 85 (scholarship limit) for the team that’s getting (the transfer).’ So I’m surprised you haven’t heard about a couple. But yeah, certainly. Certainly, they should be able to.”

With less than a month until the college football season kicks off, transferring now seems out of the question.

Unfortunately for players from the Big Ten and Pac-12, that means they’ll be watching from home as their fellow collegiate athletes take the field this fall.