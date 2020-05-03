ESPN re-aired one of the best Ohio State-Michigan games of all-time on Thursday night.

The 2016 edition of “The Game” was one we’ll never forget. It featured a 10-1 Buckeyes team hosting a 10-1 Wolverines team. A spot in the College Football Playoff was likely on the line.

Ohio State beat Michigan, 30-27, in double overtime. The Buckeyes rallied from a second half deficit to force overtime before winning it on a Curtis Samuel touchdown.

Urban Meyer was so overjoyed with the win, he fell to the ground as the game-winning touchdown was scored. That’s how much beating “That Team Up North” meant to him.

The former Ohio State head coach re-watched the 2016 game on ESPN on Thursday night. He tweeted a message for Buckeyes fans after the game.

“Loudest (I) ever heard “The Shoe”….thank you Buckeye Nation!” he wrote.

“When I needed you the most…you gave us your very best”…loudest ever heard “The Shoe”….thank you Buckeye Nation! — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 1, 2020

Meyer never lost to Michigan during his time as Ohio State’s head coach. He went 7-0 against the Wolverines from 2012-18.

Out of everything he’s accomplished as a football coach, that 7-0 record against Michigan might be his most-impressive feat.