Urban Meyer’s Message For Buckeye Fans After Watching 2016 Michigan Game

A closeup of Urban Meyer during an Ohio State football game.COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 12, 2016 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ESPN re-aired one of the best Ohio State-Michigan games of all-time on Thursday night.

The 2016 edition of “The Game” was one we’ll never forget. It featured a 10-1 Buckeyes team hosting a 10-1 Wolverines team. A spot in the College Football Playoff was likely on the line.

Ohio State beat Michigan, 30-27, in double overtime. The Buckeyes rallied from a second half deficit to force overtime before winning it on a Curtis Samuel touchdown.

Urban Meyer was so overjoyed with the win, he fell to the ground as the game-winning touchdown was scored. That’s how much beating “That Team Up North” meant to him.

The former Ohio State head coach re-watched the 2016 game on ESPN on Thursday night. He tweeted a message for Buckeyes fans after the game.

“Loudest (I) ever heard “The Shoe”….thank you Buckeye Nation!” he wrote.

Meyer never lost to Michigan during his time as Ohio State’s head coach. He went 7-0 against the Wolverines from 2012-18.

Out of everything he’s accomplished as a football coach, that 7-0 record against Michigan might be his most-impressive feat.

