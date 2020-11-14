Urban Meyer’s Powerful Message For Struggling Programs Is Trending

On Saturday morning, FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew broke down the upcoming slate of college football games.

During the show, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer delivered a powerful message to struggling programs. He spoke to programs like LSU, Michigan and Penn State – who entered the season with lofty expectations.

Meyer doesn’t want fans to blame those team’s struggles on “bad” players or coaches. He thinks at the collegiate level – or the NFL level – the players and coaches are there for a reason.

However, even teams with good players and good coaches can struggle. Meyer delivered a message to those teams, giving three reasons for why those programs can’t find success this season.

Check it out.

Those three programs entered the 2020 college football season with plenty of hype.

Both Penn State and Michigan were expected to compete with Ohio State for the Big Ten Title. Unfortunately, Penn State is still looking for its first win and Michigan isn’t doing much better.

LSU, meanwhile, took home the title last season after a truly dominant campaign. With the taste of a title in their mouths, the Tigers expected more success this season.

After a 2-3 start to the season, the Tigers are well out of the College Football Playoff race.