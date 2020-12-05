Urban Meyer’s Response To Coaching Rumors Is Going Viral

As the 2020 college football season comes to a close, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s name is popping up in coaching rumors.

Most notably, the Texas Longhorns are reportedly on the hunt for Meyer. If the Longhorns can land Meyer as the team’s head coach, the school is reportedly willing to move on from Tom Herman.

Meyer’s name always seems to pop up when a major job comes open, but this year feels a little different. With his names back in the headlines, the FOX Sports college football crew decided to have a little fun with Meyer.

During the pregame show, the crew joked about needing former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops to come in and replace Meyer when he leaves for the Texas job.

Meyer held his own, suggesting FOX college football pregame host Rob Stone would be replaced by ESPN’s College GameDay host Rece Davis.

FOX Pregame joking about Bob Stoops replacing Urban Meyer on the show. Meyer jokes that Reese Davis is looking to replace Rob Stone. Stone than says “alright, I wave the white flag” And the entire cast of the shows cracks up with Meyer laughing the most! Great TV! — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) December 5, 2020

Meyer seems to be having a little fun with the rumors that he’s the leading candidate to take over at Texas.

He hasn’t been on the sideline since stepping down as Ohio State’s head coach following the 2018 season. However, he’s proven to be a winner wherever he goes.

With three national titles under his belt, he’s one of the most accomplished coaches in college football history.

Longhorns fans are already clamoring for Meyer to take over their program.