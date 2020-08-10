U.S. Senator Writes Letter To Big Ten Presidents About Football

The Spun

Ryan Day celebrates after winning the Big Ten championship.

A U.S. Senator has sent a letter to the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors regarding the 2020 college football season.

According to multiple reports, the Big Ten is on the verge of canceling the college football season. An “emergency” meeting with the Power 5 commissioners was reportedly held on Sunday. The Big Ten reportedly made it clear during that meeting that they’re pushing for a cancelation.

One U.S. politician believes this is the wrong decision. Ben Sasse, a United States Senator from Nebraska, sent a letter to the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors.

“Here’s the reality – many of you think that football is safer than no football, but you also know that you will be blamed if there is football, whereas you can duck any blame if you cancel football,” he wrote.

“This is a moment for leadership. These young men need a season. Please don’t cancel college football.”

The U.S. Senator praised Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who have been outspoken about their desires to play the season.

Ultimately, though, the decision to play or not play isn’t up to the players. It’s up to the school presidents, athletic directors and conference commissioners.

And right now, it’s sounding like they are against it.


