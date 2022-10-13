USA TODAY Reveals College Football's Highest Paid Coach

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Being a college football head coach is a well-paying gig, especially the higher you climb up the FBS ladder.

Right now, the best coach in the sport--Alabama's Nick Saban--is also its most compensated. USA TODAY released its updated list of the highest-paid coaches in college football, with Saban leading the way.

The USA TODAY database is behind a paywall, but AL.com reports Saban will bring in $10.957 million in 2022 after making $9.75 million last year.

Saban is followed by Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Georgia's Kirby Smart (No. 3) with Brian Kelly (LSU) and Michigan State's Mel Tucker rounding out the top five.

You can definitely argue that no football coach should be making almost $11 million in a single year, but considering this is what the market is, Saban deserves to be the highest-paid.

Alabama has been the most elite program in college football under his watch, and with the Crimson Tide once again working on a potential undefeated season and national championship bid, it doesn't look like they will be relinquishing that status any time soon.