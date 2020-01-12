USC’s football program has not been elite in a while. The Trojans have just two 10-plus win seasons over the last six years. The team has finished inside the top 10 once in eight years.

The school decided to bring back Clay Helton for another season, but clearly not everyone is happy in Southern California.

Brian Kennedy, a mega-booster for the Trojans, had a brutally honest comment on the state of his school’s program.

“Dogs–t,” Kennedy said. “That’s the best way I can say it. Listen, they had the best guy in the world for it.”

Kennedy was referencing Ed Orgeron as that “best guy.” Coach O served as the Trojans’ interim head coach in 2013 following Lane Kiffin’s firing. He led the team to a 6-2 finish after Kiffin began the year at 3-2.

USC did not hire Coach O for the full-time role, though. Instead, they hired Steve Sarkisian, who was out after just two seasons.

Coach O, meanwhile, has taken LSU to Monday night’s national championship game. It’s safe to say Kennedy will be rooting for Orgeron’s Tigers tomorrow evening.