Look: USC’s Crowd For Tonight’s Game Is Going Viral

This weekend is homecoming at USC. The school may need to do some serious alumni outreach, given the attendance at today’s game against Arizona.

USC is up 35-14 at the half against the winless Wildcats. It isn’t the sexiest matchup, both because the Trojans are below .500 and because of how much Arizona has struggled this fall.

Still, homecoming usually helps goose attendance if anything. Not so much in L.A. tonight.

At the start of the game, barely anyone was in attendance to watch things get going. It hasn’t gotten much better, either.

Looks like USC fans missed the whole “coming home” part of homecoming pic.twitter.com/Bj0cQqkV66 — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 30, 2021

The fake attendance figure #USC announces later will be very interesting — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 30, 2021

According to Antonio Morales of The Athletic, the Trojans haven’t announced under 50,000 fans in the stands for the official attendance since 2018. They’re far from the only team that reports numbers that are clearly inflated, but they may really have to push things today to pretend like there’s a respectable number of people at the Coliseum.

#USC hasn't had an announced attendance below 50,000 since Oct. 27, 2018 (47,406). Will be interesting to see what the announced attendance is for today's game. https://t.co/Xzdgl0ANGW — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) October 30, 2021

There are other mitigating factors, of course. COVID-19 is still a threat, even if some of the bigger college football hotbeds act as if its not. The Trojans are also without real direction right now. Clay Helton was fired earlier in the season.

Hopefully whichever coach lands this huge job can finally get things turned around and USC heading in a positive direction. College football is better off with great football out West, and no Pac-12 program means more to the sport than the Trojans. Right now, things are ugly.

