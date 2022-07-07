USC Legend LenDale White Reacts To Big Ten Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: USC Trojans mascot Traveler is ridden past the student section after a USC touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 56-28. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

LenDale White knows what it's like to see USC atop the college football hierarchy.

The Trojans only lost three games during his three years with the program. White was a pivotal part of the school's last two national championships, both of which came under Pete Carroll.

Having participated in so much success, the former running back isn't worried about USC holding its own in the Big Ten. Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t 247Sports), White said he was surprised to see his alma mater's decision to leave the Pac 12, but he's looking forward to the shift.

"We are one of the big dog programs in the world, so we should be paid like it," White told Cowherd. "I think it's going help our recruiting, it’s going to help with getting kids to come into the school. This is an exciting time. If you're a USC fan, you should be getting excited. You know, we got a new head coach in Lincoln Riley, we got [athletic director] Mike Bohn and they're doing a great job. This is a great time to be a Trojan."

White isn't worried about SoCal players dealing with more adverse weathers, and he anticipates big things from Riley's offense. He said the former Oklahoma head coach can lead the team to score "49, 50 points like we're accustomed to.”

"I've been watching Lincoln Riley since Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, so I know what he's capable of doing," White said. "I'm excited to see where our offense can go."

USC, alongside UCLA, will join the Big Ten in 2024. It's a big change for such a historic program, but White probably isn't the only Trojan who hopes the bigger platform leads to more glory.