USC Legend Matt Leinart Sums Up The Future Of College Football

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Matt Leinart #11 of USC answers questions during a press conference at the General Motors Renaissance Center on February 1, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matt Leinart's alma mater sparked another massive change to college sports by planning a shift to the Big Ten alongside UCLA.

The former Trojans quarterback believe this move is another step toward the Big Ten and SEC holding all the power in college football. While appearing on The Herd on Friday (h/t On3's Sam Gillenwater), Leinart laid out his future vision of the sport further emulating the pro standard.

“It’s gonna become the NFL in a sense," Leinart said. "You have these two conferences. The transfer portal is free agency; it literally is free agency right now with NIL. Will there be a player’s union at some point? ... There’s no governance right now. All of those things are down the line. It’s gonna happen in the next three to five years probably.”

Leinart attributed the transfer portal and NIL, which he fully supports, as factors creating a "new norm" that schools must embrace and learn to navigate.

"I think we have to get used to that, for better or for worse," Leinart said. "You either have to be a part of the future, you sink or you swim. Some teams are going to sink and some teams are going to jump off and try and survive."

College football is already entirely different from when Leinart won the Heisman Trophy in 2004. That's good in many ways, as players can now profit off their own likeness. However, the landscape currently lacks regulation, causing many murky areas to clear up over the years.

Leinart said it's "going to kind of iron itself out and it’ll make everybody happy" down the line. For now, he used the all-too-common refrain of calling the current landscape the "wild, wild west."