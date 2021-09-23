USC is in a rough spot at the quarterback position this week.

Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis exited the USC-Washington State game last Saturday with an injury and never returned. That opened the door for freshman Jaxson Dart to get an opportunity, an opportunity he made the most of.

Dart was sensational in his USC debut. The former four-star prospect completed 30 of his 46 pass attempts for 391 yards and four touchdowns with two picks. He also added 32 yards rushing on six carries. Unfortunately, it’s the last we’ll see of Dart for the next little while.

According to Keely Eure of 247Sports, Dart tore his meniscus during the Washington State game. He underwent surgery at the beginning of the week and will miss some time, as a result.

“True freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart tore his meniscus during his USC debut against Washington State Saturday, sources have told USCFootball.com,” Eure reported. “Dart underwent minor surgery this week and is expected to be out for an extended period of time.”

Sources: USC QB Jaxson Dart suffered a meniscus injury against Washington State and underwent surgery earlier in the weekhttps://t.co/7V6VEMONzN pic.twitter.com/5sVfVsW49E — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) September 23, 2021

This is a devestating blow for a USC team coming off a statement win over the Cougars last Saturday. Dart reportedly tore his meniscus in the second quarter, but remained in the game to lead USC to victory.

The good news for the Trojans is that Kedon Slovis, USC’s No. 1 QB, will likely play this Saturday against Oregon State. But Dart’s injury closes the door on a potential quarterback competition.

The USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers at the Coliseum this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1.