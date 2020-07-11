On Friday night, the Pac-12 announced that it will move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports this year. The downside to the decision is that USC will not have the chance to face Alabama to start the 2020 season.

The Alabama-USC game was considered by many as the marquee matchup for Week 1 due to both programs’ rich history. Now that it’s off the table, players from both sides are sharing their initial thoughts on social media.

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearly wanted the chance to face Alabama, as the rising junior tweeted “Oooooo how I wanted Bama.”

St. Brown is entering what many believe to be his final season at USC. Though he still has another year of eligibility remaining after this fall, the talented wideout should be an NFL draft pick next April.

Oooooo how I wanted Bama … — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) July 10, 2020

Oddsmakers had Alabama as a 14-point favorite over USC, but it would’ve been a really solid test for the Trojans to see where they stand against elite programs.

Competing against a loaded team like Alabama could’ve also helped out Brown’s draft stock. Fortunately, he’s still projected to be one of the top wideouts in his class.

Last season, St. Brown had 77 receptions for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns. He’ll have the chance to once again showcase his skills whenever the Pac-12 begins its conference-only schedule.