Week 14 College Football Game Moved To Sunday Night

Sunday nights in the fall are typically reserved for NFL football, but 2020 isn’t a typical year.

The Week 14 game between No. 18 USC and Washington State has been pushed back to Sunday night, Dec. 5.

The game will kick off at 9 p.m. E.T.

USC announced the decision on Sunday evening.

From the Trojans:

USC’s home football game against Washington State originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PST on FS1 to allow for the return of USC players who are in isolation due to COVID-19 positive tests or in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. We appreciate the flexibility of the Pac-12 and Washington State to accommodate this change. USC’s football activities remained paused today, Sunday, Nov. 29. In direct consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and USC Student Health, USC football has developed a plan to resume team activities on Tuesday, Dec. 1, pending the results of PCR testing on Monday, Nov. 30, in preparation for next weekend’s game.

USC was supposed to play Colorado this weekend, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Trojans will now return to the field on Sunday night, Dec. 5 against Washington State.