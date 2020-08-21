A Utah high school athletic director stopped his school’s football game Thursday night to demand fans in attendance wear masks and socially distance.

The state of Utah is one of the few West Coast states playing high school football this fall. Most Utah high schools started their season a week ago while some began or are beginning their season this week. American Fork High School, located in Utah county and just 30 minutes from Salt Lake City, played Timpview High School in American Fork’s second game of the season Thursday night. The two high school programs are ranked among the best in the state.

The Thursday night high school football game came to an abrupt halt at one point. American Fork’s athletic director made an announcement to the fans, saying the game would not resume unless fans abide by mask requirements. He also requested fans socially distance as the majority of the student-body was huddled together in the stands.

American Fork High School AD Jeremy Lewis stopped his school's football game due to fans not following mask and social distancing requirements. He would not allow play to resume until fans followed the guidelines. pic.twitter.com/RCq3Jt8nRM — Stadium (@Stadium) August 21, 2020

Fortunately, the fans appeared to have no problem abiding by the rules.

The American Fork Cavemen went onto to beat the Timpview Thunderbirds 31-21, moving American Fork to 2-0 on the season.

American Fork High School fans will be sure to remember mask requirements next week. The Cavemen take on the West High Panthers next Friday.