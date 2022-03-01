On Tuesday afternoon, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson received support following a message he posted on Twitter.

“God is STILL God in the midst of our broken,” he said in the message on Monday afternoon. He immediately received support from those on social media.

God is STILL God in the midst of our broken 💙 — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) February 28, 2022

On Tuesday afternoon, Utah State Athletics announced tragic news. Blake Anderson’s son tragically passed away this week.

“On behalf of Utah State University, the athletics department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son,” university vice president and athletics director John Hartwell said in a message.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Coach. 💙 pic.twitter.com/USRzChW4ah — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) March 1, 2022

The circumstances surrounding his son’s death are not known at this time. It’s the second time the Anderson family has suffered a great loss in the last three years.

In August of 2019, Anderson’s wife, Wendy, lost her battle with breast cancer.

Our thoughts are with the Anderson family during this difficult time.