ABC Announces New Primetime Game For Saturday Night

ABC has settled on a new primetime game for Saturday night following the postpone of the game between Oklahoma and West Virginia.

ESPN announced on Wednesday night its new double-header for Saturday afternoon.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports announced on Wednesday night that Washington vs. Utah is scheduled to air on ABC on Saturday night.

The Huskies and the Utes will play following a Saturday afternoon game between Colorado and USC. Washington and Utah are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.

While Washington vs. Utah will be the primetime game on ABC on Saturday night, it won’t be the game called by Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN’s No. 1 college football announcing team will be on the call for Friday’s game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 25 North Carolina. That contest is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.

Washington vs. Utah will have Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call on ABC on Saturday night.

In the span of about 24 hours, Utah-Washington went from not yet a thing to ABC’s Saturday primetime game, replacing postponed Oklahoma-West Virginia. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 26, 2020

Washington and Utah are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.

The game will air on ABC.