Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Canceled

An official decision has been made on a prominent Week 12 college football rivalry game.

Monday night, the ACC announced its decision on the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game.

The Cavaliers and the Hokies were scheduled to play in Blacksburg this weekend. However, due to the tragic shooting that took place in Charlottesville last week, causing the death of three UVA football players, the game has been called off.

The ACC announced the decision on Monday night.

"Virginia at Virginia Tech has been canceled, per ACC release," Pat Forde tweeted.

There had been some speculation that the game could be pushed back a week, so Virginia players could spend Thanksgiving with their families.

This is probably the right call, though.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Virginia football players and coaches during this difficult time. May the three victims of the shooting rest in peace.