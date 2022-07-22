Vanderbilt Football Receives One 1st Place Vote: Fans React

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Jordan Griffin #40 of the Vanderbilt Commodores rolls a helmet and bowls over his teammates in celebration of a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt football is quite well known as the forgotten child of the SEC. But don't tell that to a certain media member.

One media member has picked the Commodores to win the SEC East.

The rest of the media members, however, felt entirely different. Overall, Vanderbilt is predicted to finish last in its division.

Who on earth gave Vanderbilt a first-place vote?

"Let’s revoke the credentials of the voter who has vandy or sc winning the sec," wrote Raphael Mayberry.

"4 voters in the west don't need their votes anymore," said Josh McCuistion.

"There’s a buzz around Vanderbilt football that hasn’t been felt in years," one fan joked.

"My takeaway is that someone had the guts to tally a first place vote in the East for Vandy… and no one had the guts to tally one for Florida…," said Jon Tweets Sports.

We hate to break it to you, Vanderbilt fans. The Commodores don't stand a chance.

We'd put our money on the defending champs, the Georgia Bulldogs, to breeze to an SEC East division title win.