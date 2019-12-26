The Spun

Vegas Computer Predicts The Biggest Blowout Of Bowl Season

An interior view of the Orange Bowl football stadiumMIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 03: A general view of the 50 yard line logo prior to the Discover Orange Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

College football’s 2019-20 bowl season is set to start heating back up today. Several bowl games take place in the coming days, including the College Football Playoff semifinals, which are set for Saturday.

OddsShark’s computer has made its score predictions for the full slate of bowl games.

Which contest will be the most lopsided?

According to the computer model, it’s a New Year’s Six game.

OddsShark’s computer is predicting Florida to beat Virginia by 23 points in the Orange Bowl. It has made a 40-17 score prediction for the game.

That 23-point margin is the largest predicted spread for a bowl game between Power Five teams this year.

Florida and Virginia are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Dec. 30.

The game will be on ESPN.

