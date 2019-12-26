Vegas Computer Predicts The Biggest Blowout Of Bowl Season

College football’s 2019-20 bowl season is set to start heating back up today. Several bowl games take place in the coming days, including the College Football Playoff semifinals, which are set for Saturday.

OddsShark’s computer has made its score predictions for the full slate of bowl games.

Which contest will be the most lopsided?

According to the computer model, it’s a New Year’s Six game.

OddsShark’s computer is predicting Florida to beat Virginia by 23 points in the Orange Bowl. It has made a 40-17 score prediction for the game.

That 23-point margin is the largest predicted spread for a bowl game between Power Five teams this year.

Florida and Virginia are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Dec. 30.

The game will be on ESPN.