Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The Iron Bowl doesn't have the juice it's had in recent years, mostly due to Alabama already having two losses, but it still has national relevance.

Alabama still has an outside chance at contending for a College Football Playoff spot, while Auburn is trying to continue to impress for Cadillac Williams.

The Crimson Tide are the big favorite, though.

OddsShark's computer model has released its score prediction for the Saturday contest.

Score prediction: Alabama 42.6, Auburn 24.2

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kickoff between Alabama and Auburn is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.