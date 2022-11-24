Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn
The Iron Bowl doesn't have the juice it's had in recent years, mostly due to Alabama already having two losses, but it still has national relevance.
Alabama still has an outside chance at contending for a College Football Playoff spot, while Auburn is trying to continue to impress for Cadillac Williams.
The Crimson Tide are the big favorite, though.
OddsShark's computer model has released its score prediction for the Saturday contest.
Score prediction: Alabama 42.6, Auburn 24.2
Kickoff between Alabama and Auburn is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on CBS.