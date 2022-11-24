Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're just a couple of days away from the biggest college football game of the year.
On Saturday, Ohio State is set to host Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
Ohio State is viewed by most as a touchdown favorite. Michigan can be a popular upset pick, though.
OddsShark's computer model likes the Buckeyes, however.
The betting expert's computer model has released its official score prediction for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game.
Score prediction: Ohio State 45.7, Michigan 40.9.
Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is set for noon E.T. on Saturday.
The game will air on FOX.