Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) just gets away a pass before Michigan Wolverines linebacker Joey Velazquez (29) can get to him during The Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We're just a couple of days away from the biggest college football game of the year.

On Saturday, Ohio State is set to host Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus.

Ohio State is viewed by most as a touchdown favorite. Michigan can be a popular upset pick, though.

OddsShark's computer model likes the Buckeyes, however.

The betting expert's computer model has released its official score prediction for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game.

Score prediction: Ohio State 45.7, Michigan 40.9.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is set for noon E.T. on Saturday.

The game will air on FOX.