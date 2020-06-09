Clemson and Ohio State met in last season’s College Football Playoff, with the Tigers winning a thriller to advance to the national title game.

If the oddsmakers are to be believed, we may see these two heavyweights meet for the big prize this season. The updated odds, courtesy of SuperBookUSA have Clemson and Ohio State each at 11-4.

The Tigers had been the title favorite, but the Buckeyes have made up some ground. Alabama has the third-best odds at 5-1, followed by Georgia at 8-1.

Florida rounds out the top five at 12-1, the third SEC program among the top group. The full updated odds can be found below.

Clemson & Ohio State now co-favorites to win @CFBPlayoff title via @SuperBookUSA: Clemson, OhSt 11/4

Bama 5/1

UGA 8/1

UF 12/1

OU 16/1

A&M, NDame, Ore, PSU, Texas 30/1

Auburn, LSU 40/1

Mich, Wis 50/1

USC 60/1

Miami, Minn, Neb, OkSt, UCF 100/1

Baylor, IowaSt, UNC, Utah, Wash 200/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 9, 2020

We’re still a couple of months away from preseason polls being released, but the top three teams in the updated championship odds will likely be the top three teams in the AP and Coaches polls. Clemson will probably be the preseason No. 1 in each, but even if they are, Ohio State and Alabama won’t be far behind.

Speaking of the 2020 season, it’s looking more and more like it will start on time. Programs around the country are returning to campus, and the NCAA is reportedly on the verge of approving a six-week preseason plan.

Week 0 of the 2020 season is set for August 29, with Week 1 on tap for Labor Day Weekend the following week.