Oddsmakers List 2 Teams As Co-Favorites For 2020 College Football National Title

An Ohio State player tackles Clemson's Tee Higgins.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers is tackled by Amir Riep #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Clemson and Ohio State met in last season’s College Football Playoff, with the Tigers winning a thriller to advance to the national title game.

If the oddsmakers are to be believed, we may see these two heavyweights meet for the big prize this season. The updated odds, courtesy of SuperBookUSA have Clemson and Ohio State each at 11-4.

The Tigers had been the title favorite, but the Buckeyes have made up some ground. Alabama has the third-best odds at 5-1, followed by Georgia at 8-1.

Florida rounds out the top five at 12-1, the third SEC program among the top group. The full updated odds can be found below.

We’re still a couple of months away from preseason polls being released, but the top three teams in the updated championship odds will likely be the top three teams in the AP and Coaches polls. Clemson will probably be the preseason No. 1 in each, but even if they are, Ohio State and Alabama won’t be far behind.

Speaking of the 2020 season, it’s looking more and more like it will start on time. Programs around the country are returning to campus, and the NCAA is reportedly on the verge of approving a six-week preseason plan.

Week 0 of the 2020 season is set for August 29, with Week 1 on tap for Labor Day Weekend the following week.

