Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?

Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long.

In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated, Las Vegas is definitely higher on one team as we inch closer to the rivalry game in two weeks.

Las Vegas updated its pick for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on Sunday morning.

The Buckeyes are favored by four points over the Wolverines.

Both Ohio State and Michigan are 10-0 and should move to 11-0 with wins next weekend.

Who will you be picking in the epic rivalry game?